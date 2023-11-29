Government launches first-ever auction of critical minerals; 20 blocks up for sale
The government amended India's mining laws during the monsoon session of Parliament to allow the private sector to explore and mine these important minerals
To boost the exploration and extraction of critical and strategic minerals, the government on Wednesday launched auctions for 20 blocks of such minerals including 5.9-million-tonne lithium reserves discovered in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir.
