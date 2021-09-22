Government launches single window platform for investors

NEW DELHI: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched National Single Window System that enable investors to identify and obtain umpteen clearances from central and states governments on a single platform.

“The system is envisioned to address information asymmetry, duplication of information submitted across platforms and authorities and inefficient tracking of approvals and registration faced by investors," the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said in a statement.

The portal as of today hosts approvals across 18 central departments and nine states. Another 14 Central departments and five states will be added by December.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that this single window portal will become a one-stop-shop for investors for approvals and clearances. “This would bring Transparency, Accountability and Responsiveness in the ecosystem and all information will be available on a single dashboard. An applicant dashboard would be there to apply, track & respond to queries," he added.

On reports of bribery allegations against Amazon, Goyal said he does not want to comment on it as investigation does not come under the purview of his department. “Whichever department does that, I am sure will take note of whatever has been reported. I am really not the right person to respond to that," he added.

Asked about the objections raised by Niti Aayog and finance ministry on the draft e-commerce rules as reported in the media, Goyal said that is what stakeholder consultations are meant for. “The draft policy is taken out to get the feedback of stakeholders. We welcome all feedback. We take different points of views on board and come out with a successful policy," he added.

Goyal said India was well on track to be in the league of top 50 countries in Doing Business ranking by the World Bank which was scrapped last week. “Unfortunately, it has been discontinued. Probably in next two three years, we would have attempted to come in top 25 also. Irrespective of whether World Bank ranks us or not, we will relentlessly pursue our effort to reduce compliance burden and continuously make ease of doing business a reality in India."

