Government launches single window platform for investors

Goyal said India was well on track to be in the league of top 50 countries in Doing Business ranking by the World Bank which was scrapped last week. “Unfortunately, it has been discontinued. Probably in next two three years, we would have attempted to come in top 25 also. Irrespective of whether World Bank ranks us or not, we will relentlessly pursue our effort to reduce compliance burden and continuously make ease of doing business a reality in India."