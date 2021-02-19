Subscribe
Government liberalizes definition of listed firms
Last year, the ministry decriminalized the Companies Act to simplify the way procedural lapses are dealt with.

Government liberalizes definition of listed firms

2 min read . 10:21 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The move is aimed at reducing compliance burden and boosting ease of doing business
  • MCA has amended the Companies Act to offer compliance relief to unlisted public, private companies

NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs has liberalized the definition of listed companies under the Companies Act to give compliance relief to public limited companies and private limited companies having listed debt securities.

The ministry of corporate affairs has liberalized the definition of listed companies under the Companies Act to give compliance relief to public limited companies and private limited companies having listed debt securities.

A notification to this effect has been cleared and will be issued very shortly, said a government official, seeking anonymity. Public companies, that do not have their equity shares listed but have debt or preference shares listed and are currently counted as listed companies, will no longer be considered listed entities, according to the notification. Also, private limited companies with listed debt securities will not be counted as listed entities.

An enabling provision to do this was introduced in the Companies Act last year by way of an amendment but the classes of companies that get the benefit are being specified through the expected notification.

The decision, which has been taken in consultation with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), implies that these companies will not be regarded as listed entities for the purpose of the Companies Act and will be spared of the tighter regime meant for listed companies.

Prior to this, a company with any of its securities listed on a stock exchange was counted as a listed company and had to comply with Sebi’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, in addition to compliances under the Companies Act.

The move to liberalize the definition of listed companies is aimed at deepening the bond market by reducing the compliance burden and to improve ease of doing business. “Private and unlisted public companies will be encouraged to list their debt securities," the official quoted above explained.

The central government has been following the approach of reducing the rigors of compliance in genuine cases, while stepping up the disclosure requirement and technology deployment for compliance management.

Last year, the ministry decriminalized the Companies Act to simplify the way procedural and technical lapses by companies are dealt with. Now, a similar exercise is underway in the case of limited liability partnerships. The ministry had recently allowed a fast-track approval process for mergers and acquisitions of startups, expanded the scope of in-house adjudication of company law breaches and is set to make such adjudication entirely by electronic means from around October.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Also, during the covid-19 pandemic, the ministry allowed significant compliance relief to businesses, including the permission to hold key meetings via videoconference

