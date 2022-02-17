Government lifts curbs on flights to Ukraine

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The Indian government has removed the cap on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine. This comes amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has seen Indians rushing out of the eastern European country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has removed the restrictions under a bilateral air bubble arrangement between the two countries, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Any number of flights as well as charter flights can operate (between India and Ukraine). Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to an increase in demand," the spokesperson said.

"MoCA is facilitating (this) in coordination with MEA (Ministry of External Affairs)," he added.

Though India has suspended scheduled international flights, overseas flights operate under bilateral air bubble agreements.

India currently has such agreements with 35 countries, including Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, none of the Indian airlines operates between India and Ukraine. Ukraine International Airlines, the flag carrier of the Eastern European country, flies a weekly one-stop flight from Kyiv to New Delhi via Ras Al Khaimah.

Airlines like Fly Dubai, Air France, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, and KLM operate one-stop and two-stop flights between Ukraine and India. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Tensions continue to shimmer in Ukraine as Russia has mobilized its armed forces near Ukraine's border. Though Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade Ukraine, the United States (US) says Russia could launch military attacks any day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

​These tensions and uncertainties have led to foreigners in Ukraine, including Indians, leaving the country fearing an invasion.

An exodus of people from Ukraine has led to airfares shooting up exponentially as people are queuing up to fly out of the country.

One-way airfares between Kyiv and New Delhi stand around ₹36,000- ₹80,000 per person. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spokespersons of most Indian airlines didn't comment whether they would operate charter/rescue flights to Ukraine.

However, a senior official with an Indian carrier said that his airline is ready to operate charter flights to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine if directed by the government.

"The situation is pretty tense. Indians are rushing out of Ukraine to avoid getting trapped in the conflict," the person said, requesting anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

