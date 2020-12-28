Government lifts export ban on onions

With onion prices starting to ease in the domestic market after arrival of new crop, government on Monday lifted all restrictions on export of the key kitchen ingredient beginning 1 January, 2021.

“It has been decided by the Narendra Modi government to allow export onions from the country. This will give access to our agricultural products abroad and will also increase the income of farmers," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

“Export of all varieties of onions has been made free with effect from 1.1.2021. Accordingly, the notification no. 39/2015-20 dated 09.10.2020 related to export of Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions also stands withdrawn with effect from 01.01.2021," the Director General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The government in September had banned export of all varieties of onions, anticipating a shortfall of the vegetable as exports shot up 30% in the April-July period. India exported fresh onions worth $328 million and dried onions worth $112.3 million in FY20. Exports of onions shot up 158% to Bangladesh in the April-July period. The sudden export ban drew protests from onion farmers as well as countries like Bangladesh and Nepal which heavily depend on Indian onions. In October, the commerce ministry partially eased the curbs allowing export of Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions upto 10,000 metric tonne each with immediate effect. However, government has not allowed exports of Nashik variety of onions. It also relaxed conditions for fumigation and additional declaration on the Phytosanitary Certificate (PSC) to facilitate import of onions in October.

Restriction on onion exports has become an annual affair. Last year on 29 September, the government had banned exports of onions and imposed countrywide stock limits to bring down prices of onions that had soared ahead of state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The crackdown followed retail onion prices touching ₹80 a kg in Delhi because of supply disruptions after floods in some states.

