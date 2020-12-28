Government lifts export ban on onions

The government in September had banned export of all varieties of onions, anticipating a shortfall of the vegetable as exports shot up 30% in the April-July period. India exported fresh onions worth $328 million and dried onions worth $112.3 million in FY20. Exports of onions shot up 158% to Bangladesh in the April-July period. The sudden export ban drew protests from onion farmers as well as countries like Bangladesh and Nepal which heavily depend on Indian onions. In October, the commerce ministry partially eased the curbs allowing export of Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions upto 10,000 metric tonne each with immediate effect. However, government has not allowed exports of Nashik variety of onions. It also relaxed conditions for fumigation and additional declaration on the Phytosanitary Certificate (PSC) to facilitate import of onions in October.