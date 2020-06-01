Government looks to woo farmers, poor, small traders, announces relief measures

“We will give a detailed response tomorrow after going through the announcements but today I would like to say that the ₹20 lakh crore package announced by PM Modi. The package was not worth the hype. Out of that package, not a single penny has reached farmers, migrants, labourers, traders or salaried class. It seems as if the union government has accepted that they will not give any relief to common people," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said when asked about the relief being provided.