Government may auction 6 mineral blocks in February
The four iron ore blocks, which are located in Chattisgarh, are to be auctioned on Tuesday
The Central government is likely to put at least six mineral blocks on sale, which includes four iron ore mines in February. This move would give a boost to mining sector.
