The Central government is likely to put at least six mineral blocks on sale, which includes four iron ore mines in February. This move would give a boost to mining sector.

The four iron ore blocks, which are located in Chattisgarh, are to be auctioned on Tuesday, according to the mines ministry, reported PTI.

The notice inviting tenders for the mines, which are Chhitpuri B iron ore block, Gomter – Wakeli, Bijapur, Hahaladdi, North Bastar Kanker, Lohhater, North Bastar Kanker, were floated last year.

The auction of Bandiamottu block, in Andhra Pradesh, which has lead and associated minerals such as nickel, cobalt and copper, may also be conducted in February, reported PTI.

The notice inviting tender for the block was issued in December last year.

Besides, the auction of Udagi Block -- a limestone mine in Karnataka -- has also been extended to be held in February, the ministry said.

Since the new procedure for auctioning of mineral blocks was introduced in 2015, a total of 239 mines have been auctioned so far. In the current fiscal so far 85 blocks have been put on sale, while in the last financial year 46 mines were auctioned.

The government is also in the process of identifying mineral blocks like nickel in the sea and would gradually put them on sale, mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said on Friday.

The mines ministry is also amending the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 and has sought the stakeholders' views on the same.