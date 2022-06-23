Government may miss this year's fiscal deficit target due to surging inflation

India's government is wary of the risks fiscal slippage poses to its sovereign credit ratings. Its debt to GDP ratio, which currently stands at around 95%, is significantly higher than 60-70% levels for other similarly rated economies. That leaves the government with little room to provide additional relief, as May's measures are already expected to drive up the deficit by more than 30 basis points if revenue collection does not exceed the budget target.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}