Government may oppose Hindustan Zinc's acquisition proposal for Vedanta's global zinc business1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:51 PM IST
The Indian government is expected to be against any proposal by Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to acquire its parent company Vedanta's global zinc business unless the valuation of the assets is reduced to a 'more realistic' level.
The Indian government may oppose Hindustan Zinc's proposal to acquire its parent company Vedanta's global zinc business unless the valuation of the assets is reduced to a "more realistic" level, said a media report. HZL had proposed a $2.98 billion cash deal on January 19 to buy the assets, but the government, which owns a 29.54% stake in HZL, must give its consent for the deal to pass.
