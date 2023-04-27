The Indian government may oppose Hindustan Zinc's proposal to acquire its parent company Vedanta's global zinc business unless the valuation of the assets is reduced to a "more realistic" level, said a media report. HZL had proposed a $2.98 billion cash deal on January 19 to buy the assets, but the government, which owns a 29.54% stake in HZL, must give its consent for the deal to pass.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}