Government may soon freeze AC limits: Cooling below 20°C and heating above 28°C could be barred

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that India will be soon be holding an experiment regarding standardisation of AC temperatures, restricting air conditioners from cooling below 20°C or heating beyond 28°C. This comes amid India's Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alert over a heatwave in Delhi and residents reeling under hot spell.

"Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, meaning we won't be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings," Khattar stated, adding, “This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings.”

"We have decided the minimum temperature of ACs will be fixed at 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 28 degrees Celsius to bring uniformity to air conditioning use and help reduce excessive power consumption due to extremely low cooling settings," the former Haryana CM informed media.

What does the new AC temperature rule mean? Once these changes are implemented, air conditioners across India will have a limited operating range. ACs that currently cool to as low as 16°C or 18°C will not happen. The minimum cooling setting will be set up at 20°C, and heating will be fixed at 28°C. This is likely to influence the use of air conditioners in both households and commercial settings, with authorities planning to oversee its execution and assess its impact.

Why this decision? According to reports, the government emphasises the need to lower the burden on the national power grid and urges responsible energy use. The new rule looks to resolve the power consumption led by ACs low temperatures below 20°C.