New Delhi: The Indian government is expected to take a more pragmatic approach towards vaccination against covid-19 as the country’s ballooning fiscal deficit and lower revenues shrink the budget that could potentially have been allocated towards nationwide immunization, experts said.

“The vaccination cannot happen in one calendar year. It might be spread over a couple of years. So the cost will not show up substantially in one year, and may be in phases over two years or so. The government should be able to allocate more resources for it as this is the most crucial thing to revive economic activity," N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said.

Bhanumurthy also said that the government could consider shifting expenditure from schemes that may not be urgent now towards the vaccination programme. This would also substantially reduce the financial burden on the government.

A vaccine, when a successful candidate is available, is considered as the best shot at normalcy, but the cost is expected to be enormous. A report by international brokerage Sanford Bernstein last week had estimated that vaccinating 60% people to reach herd immunity may require around $6 billion over three years, a cost the government may be unwilling to undertake considering the fiscal constraint. Instead, the brokerage estimates that it may take the cost for only 30% of the population at around $2 billion and ask the rest to go for the private market.

This would involve prioritization of the population, something health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has alluded to often, and for which, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration was set up.

“In my opinion, first priority will be to give the vaccine to healthcare providers, people with comorbidities, pregnant women and elderly. It is also important that the vaccine is available in private market for those who can pay, which is up to 25% in some states," Naveen Thacker, former representative of civil society organizations for Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, said.

Even this is expected to be staggered, according to Sakthivel Selvaraj, director for health economics, financing and policy at Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), a public-private initiative for public health.

He expects the government to first vaccinate healthcare workers and workers, security persons, elderly population and then gradually extend to other less vulnerable population, probably in the following financial year.

However, such plans have not yet been communicated in concrete terms to the vaccine manufacturers yet.

“We have not been told about how many doses the government would procure. The government is still examining how much capacity we have, but we have not been told how much they want," an official with a vaccine manufacturer said, on condition of anonymity.

The economic impact on India, like in other countries, from the pandemic, and the resulting lockdown, has been severe. In April-June, India’s fiscal deficit hit ₹6.62 trillion, which is 83% of the target for the entire financial year, making the proportion the highest in over two decades.

The ballooning deficit is due to collapsing revenue streams as the lockdown choked consumption, as well as increase in expenditure to tackle the pandemic. In the previous quarter, GST revenue was down by over half, and despite the “Unlock" since then, normalcy has not completely returned.

“Covid vaccination may involve huge cost but at the same time it is important to proceed on those lines. Otherwise, the economic losses will be huge. In order to reduce losses in the future, the government will have to venture towards vaccination... International collaboration can reduce the cost of vaccination," Arup Mitra, a health economist and professor of economy at Delhi University, said.

