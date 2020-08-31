Government may take a more pragmatic approach towards covid-19 vaccination

A vaccine, when a successful candidate is available, is considered as the best shot at normalcy, but the cost is expected to be enormous. A report by international brokerage Sanford Bernstein last week had estimated that vaccinating 60% people to reach herd immunity may require around $6 billion over three years, a cost the government may be unwilling to undertake considering the fiscal constraint. Instead, the brokerage estimates that it may take the cost for only 30% of the population at around $2 billion and ask the rest to go for the private market.