Government measures address concerns of marginalized sections

In today’s slew of announcements, the 2 announcements related to small farmers will be a big boost for the agriculture sector. It is a common fact that a majority of landholding in India is fragmented and hence the special attention on small farmers will have a wide scale impact of a substantial part of the agri ecosystem. The move to extend the current interest subvention to 31st may 2020 will provide an added relief to such farmers in tiding over their immediate cash requirements. In the last 2 months 25 lakh new Kisan credit cards were given who will benefit greatly due to this 2 months extension to the tune of 25000 crores of loans availed. Free food grain supply to migrants will alleviate the concerns of the migrants and will help in preventing mass migration as these migrants form the backbone of the agricultural supply chain right from farm to fork.

The move to provide free food grains to migrants as well as the One ration one nation scheme will ensure better utilization of our food grain stocks and will have a beneficial effect on the whole agri supply chain. It will benefit the farmers also in ensuring higher offtake of their produce at better remuneration whole at the same time ensuring food supply to the migrant labourers who are an essential cog in the agri supply chain. This move along with the move to provide affordable rental housing scheme for migrants will ensure housing security for migrants thereby preventing the exodus of migrants.

The Government has addressed the needs of the marginalised sections such as small farmers, urban poor, tribal, migrant labour through the announcements today. The inclusion of the unorganised sector in the labour code will have implications for a large part of the informal economy across sectors. Overall existing schemes such as KISAN credit card, MNREGA, MUDRA Yojana, Food Security, PDS have been used to positively impact over two thirds of the country’s population from a food, health, livelihood and housing perspective.

However given the significance of the sector in the national economy, the Government needs to take calibrated measures in the short to medium term to enable the sector recover from this crisis while creating some structural reforms in the long run. Short term measure would include improve sourcing quality and reliability for food processing factories, reassess some of the flagship MSME schemes and launch Make in India v2.0 and recalibration of tax rates and duties

Introduction of Hyperlocal and Decentralized models which will enable smaller players to deploy reduced cost solutions nearer farms and mandis and will reduce wastage from transportation and non-access to storage

Improving quality and variety of agri-produce through better use of technology

Linking farmers / FPOs directly with buyers through adoption of platforms and

Promoting self-sufficiency under “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" The Government may consider to increase the import duty on raw materials required for food processing available domestically (subject to the bound rate published by the WCO) and reduce import duty on the raw materials not available domestically. By reducing India’s reliance on imports for pulses and oilseeds, the reliability of supply can be improved.

Restructure Mega Food Park Scheme with Anchor Tenant Incentives to drive global players to invest as Anchor investors in the Mega Food Parks with benefits and tax incentive.

Drive growth through further extension of existing schemes: Extend low-interest financing and other benefits of the SAMPADA scheme to entrepreneurs and industries outside mega food parks

Promote innovation and Launch “Make in India" 2.0: Industry 4.0 provides a Launchpad to further drive Indian start-ups to the segment and bring Indian companies to forefront and Leveraging “MAKE IN INDIA" scheme to tie up with local manufacturers for cost effective and energy efficient machineries

Promote exports through greater levels of value addition in key categories: Increased focus on segments such as meat processing, fisheries, horticulture and cash crops via focus on consistent “Make In India" branding and reduction in value added processing rates will enhance export value

Accelerate research and development of Indian Technology: Government may consider granting incentives in terms of financial assistance for procurement of machinery, credit at special rates, technical advice on productivity improvement and selection of equipment & machinery to be provided to units to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of food processing industry.

Government may consider reduction of GST rates for value added processing in terms of reduction of the current slabs, granting exemption/concession on import duty for import of machinery required by the industry and reduce interest burden for the Medium segments.

Review existing Capex schemes to promote Large Scale Production of processed foods: The capex linked incentive may be reviewed and increased along the lines available in the recently announced policy to promote Large Scale Electronic manufacturing.

Land reform and acquisition assistance will help promote FDI in this sector

The long term measures may include rejuvenating International Trade policies and schemes through reinstating GSP scheme, take measures to improve cost competitiveness in reintroducing transport subsidy for increased connectivity to offset some of the high freight costs, develop export market for the global customer through clearly defined platform, simplified rules and dedicated helpdesk. The other big thrust area should be to focus on driving investments in the sector through easing FDI requirements, designing incentives for anchor investments such as tax holidays, lower corporate tax rates and refining the conditions for PPP specially to drive private investment in warehousing and cold chains.

The author is Partner, Deloitte India

