Government mulls amnesty plan to resolve customs issues

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget on 5 July 2019, for smoother functioning of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. “GST has just completed two years. An area that concerns me is that we have huge pending litigation from pre-GST regime. More than ₹3.75 trillion is blocked in litigation in service tax and excise. There is a need to unload this baggage and allow business to move on," she had said in her budget speech. Last year, she proposed the Vivad se Vishwas (No Dispute, but Trust) for reducing litigation even for the direct taxes regime. “I hope taxpayers will make use of this opportunity to get relief from vexatious litigation process."