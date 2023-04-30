Tweaks to speed up DRT process soon1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The proposed changes would enable banks to resolve outstanding debt cases with borrowers without seeking their consent for withdrawing pending DRT cases, empowering lenders and expediting debt resolution
In an effort to expedite the resolution of pending cases in Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), the government is considering amendments to rules, including removing the clause requiring borrower approval when banks decide to withdraw debt recovery proceedings.
