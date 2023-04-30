Tweaks to speed up DRT process soon

Currently, 39 DRTs and 5 Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) operate across India. The Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy (RDB) Act, 1993, and the Securitization & Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002, empower DRTs to adjudicate cases involving debts of ₹20 lakh or more. The RDB Act provides for the establishment of tribunals for the expeditious adjudication and recovery of debts due to banks and financial institutions. The SARFAESI Act regulates securitization and reconstruction of financial assets and the enforcement of security interests.