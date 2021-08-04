Government mulls further easing of indirect tax compliance

The effort to cut down procedures further comes after CBIC liberalized the GST annual return filing requirement for businesses from 1 August. As per this, businesses with up to ₹2 crore annual sales in FY21 need not file annual returns for that year and businesses with up to ₹5 crore need not file a separate reconciliation statement in form 9C. Even those with higher sales only need to file a reconciliation statement with self-certification. This statement is for reconciling the value of supplies declared in the return furnished for the financial year, with the audited annual financial statement.