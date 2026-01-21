From streets to surgery rooms, a solution for India's stray dog crisis
Priyanka Sharma , Vijay C Roy 4 min read 21 Jan 2026, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Despite the best intentions of India's Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, its stray dog population has ballooned, accompanied by soaring cases of dogbites and rabies. Now a solution may be in sight, with federal funding for mass dog sterilization. Will it work?
India is preparing a national funding offensive to tackle a burgeoning stray dog crisis, as a surge in attacks and rabies fatalities forces the government to intervene in a long-standing public health failure.
