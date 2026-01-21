From streets to surgery rooms, a solution for India's stray dog crisis

Doctors emphasize that the scale of the crisis requires a “One Health" approach. Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, a public health expert, explained that rabies is a universally fatal illness where the virus travels from the wound site to the brain. Dr. Jayadevan pointed to a landmark study published in The Lancet Global Health revealing that India sees around 5,700 rabies deaths annually, far higher than hospital-reported figures. “Reducing this to zero must be the goal. Research shows a percentage of apparently healthy free-roaming dogs carry the virus in their saliva, making it impossible for the public to identify a dangerous animal," he added.