On providing further fiscal stimulus to boost demand in the economy, Singh said government has kept its options open and will act at an appropriate time with the ammunitions available with it. “Yes, given the kind of distress we are in currently, it is quite understandable that people are saying the fiscal package which so far been announced could have more, deeper, differently crafted. On this the last word has not been said. The virus is very much there. What more response is needed is something on which government has an open mind on the subject. Many in the government also share the sentiment that the appropriate time is perhaps now. The government is fully cognizant to act sooner than later," he added.