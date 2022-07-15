Government notifies GST rate changes, to revamp return form

NEW DELHI :The government has notified several tax rate changes cleared by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at its meeting last month which will take effect from Monday and has sought public comments on a revamp of the GST return form. The new rates notified include a 5% tax on services provided by clinical establishments by way of room other than intensive, critical care, intensive cardiac care and neonatal intensive care units where the rent levied is more than ₹5,000 a day.

