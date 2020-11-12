Government offers tax relief to help clear unsold houses

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday offered income tax relief to help builders clear inventory and boost demand from home buyers as part of the stimulus package aimed at supporting economic recovery.

The incentive involves amending the Income Tax Act to allow a 20% differential between the actual sale price of land or building and the stamp duty value, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press briefing.

At the moment, as per the Income Tax Act, actual sale price is used to compute profits and gains from a sale if the stamp duty value is not more than the sale value by 5% (10% from 1 April 2020). This permissible differential between the sale price and the stamp duty value is now being raised to 20%, given sluggish market conditions.

Sitharaman said that it has been decided to increase the differential to 20% under section 43CA of the Income Tax Act for the period from now to 30 June, 2021, only in the case of primary sale of residential units of value of up to ₹2 crore.

“This will reduce hardships faced by both home buyers and developers and help in clearing unsold inventory," she said. "This is a step that will help the middle class when the housing sector is going through a supply side boom and (high) inventory and people have no incentive to buy. Now we are giving an incentive to buy in terms of income tax relief."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via