In the wake of recent Covid situation, various government offices have given relaxations to the employees from attending office, up to a certain level, and have asked them to follow staggered office timings. The guidelines stated that all officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above will attend office at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, on all working days.

Officers of the level of Under Secretary and Section Officer will attend office with 50% attendance with staggered timings on rotation basis. 33% officers/staff below the level of Section Officer will attend the office on a rotational basis with staggered timings as per roster as decided by the concerned division, the guidelines said.

These instructions shall not apply to the offices and employees engaged in essential/emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control the spread of Covid-19, it added. These advisories would be applicable with immediate effect and will remain in force until further communication.

Officers/officials above the age of 45 years are advised to get themselves vaccinated for Covid along with their eligible family members. The countrywide vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 started on 1 April.

India's daily Covid cases doubled in just 10 days from 1 lakh to 2 lakh. This week, it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.





