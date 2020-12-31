Subscribe
Government outstanding debt swells 5.6% to 107.04 trillion in Q2
At the end of the first quarter, the outstanding total debt of the government stood at 101.3 lakh crore

Government outstanding debt swells 5.6% to 107.04 trillion in Q2

PTI

Public debt accounted for 91.1% of total outstanding liabilities at end-September 2020, as per the latest quarterly report on public debt management

NEW DELHI : Total liabilities of the government increased by 5.6% to 107.04 lakh crore at end-September 2020, according to official data on public debt.

Total liabilities of the government increased by 5.6% to 107.04 lakh crore at end-September 2020, according to official data on public debt.

At the end of the first quarter, the outstanding total debt of the government stood at 101.3 lakh crore. The 5.6% quarter-on-quarter increase reflects pressure on revenue collection and rising expenditure due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

Public debt accounted for 91.1% of total outstanding liabilities at end-September 2020, as per the latest quarterly report on public debt management.

The weighted average yield on primary issuances of dated securities showed further moderation to 5.80% in Q2 of FY21 from 5.85% in Q1 FY21, it said.

During Q2 FY21, 13 tranches of auctions were held for issuance of dated securities aggregating to 4,20,000 crore, which was slightly more than the pre-announced calendar because of exercising of greenshoe option, it said.

The central government issued dated securities worth 3,46,000 crore in the first quarter as against 2,21,000 crore in the same period a year ago.

The ownership pattern of central government securities shows that the share of commercial banks stood at 38.6% at end-September 2020, lower than 40.4% at end-March 2020.

"The share of insurance companies and provident funds at end-September 2020 stood at 25.3% and 4.8%, respectively. The share of mutual funds increased from 2.0% at end-June 2020 to 2.4% at end-September 2020," it said.

During Q2, yields on government securities hardened due to apprehension about the Centre further raising the borrowing from revised target of 12 lakh crore amid the strained fiscal position, MPC decision to keep policy rate unchanged in its meeting held on August 4, geo-political issue with China and higher retail inflation data, it said.

The yield on 10-year benchmark security opened at 5.84% at the beginning of the quarter and closed at 6.02% at end of the quarter in September.

