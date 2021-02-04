Government owes Air India 498 crore for VVIP charter flights

NEW DELHI : Various government departments owe debt-ridden national carrier Air India Limited over ₹498 crore towards VVIP charter flights, at a time when the airline is struggling with its finances.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha that the government's total dues on account of airfares for VVIP flights stood at ₹498.17 crore at the end of 31 December.

"Usually, the credit period for Government of India Departments varies from 15 to 30 days from the receipt of invoice and no interest is paid to Air India in case of non-payment within the credit period," Puri added.

The latest development comes at a time when the divestment-bound national carrier completed raising about ₹225 crore through a short-term loan facility from domestic lenders to refinance an earlier loan.

The total debt of Air India Limited stood at ₹38,366.39 crore, according to the provisional figures for financial year 2019-20. This was after ₹22,064 crore was transferred from the airline to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) Air India Assets Holding Limited during fiscal 2019-20.

As of 31 March, 2020, the total net fixed assets of Air India Ltd, stood at ₹45,863.27 crore. These included land and buildings, aircraft fleet and engines, other fixed assets, Right-of-Use assets and intangible assets.

"The enterprise value set for bidding has not been determined so far," Puri added.

As things stand, the privatization of Air India is set to be completed during financial year 2021-22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament while presenting the Budget on 1 February.

Currently, the Tata Group and an employee consortium are among interested parties that have submitted expressions of interest (EoI) for the airline.

The EoIs are currently being evaluated by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the qualified bidders, who will be allowed to make financial bids for the airline, will be revealed in the coming days.

