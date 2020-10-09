Government partially eases export curb on onions

Almost a month after putting a blanket ban on onion exports, the commerce ministry on Friday partially eased the curbs allowing export of Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions upto 10,000 metric tonne each with immediate effect. However, government has not allowed exports of Nashik variety of onions.

The onion exports will be allowed only through Chennai port till 31 March, 2021 and the exporters have to get a certificate from their respective horticulture departments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh certifying the item and quantity. Exporters will also have to register at the local DGFT offices which will monitor the exports.

India exported fresh onions worth $328 million and dried onions worth $112.3 million in FY20. Exports of onions shot up 158% to Bangladesh in the April-July period.

The sudden export ban in September had drawn protests from onion farmers as well as countries like Bangladesh and Nepal which heavily depend on Indian onions.

Restriction on onion exports has become an annual affair. Last year on 29 September, the government had banned exports of onions and imposed countrywide stock limits to bring down prices of onions that had soared ahead of state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The crackdown followed retail onion prices touching ₹80 a kg in Delhi because of supply disruptions after floods in some states.

In December, the prices hit ₹160 per kg in certain parts of the country.

Five months after the ban, government lifted the curbs starting 15 March this year as the shortage in onion supply because of excess rain and flood hitting the kharif crop passed with the arrival of the rabi crop.

