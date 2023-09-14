Data rules may debut in graded manner3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:16 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The central government is planning a “graded" transition regarding compliance with rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, an official of the plans said. Under this approach, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will get longer time frames to comply, while larger corporations will get less.