Government plans IBC overhaul; seeks public comments
Major modifications to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were recommended on Wednesday by the ministry of corporate affairs
NEW DELHI :
The ministry of corporate affairs on Wednesday proposed major changes to the six-year old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which include expanding the scope of a simplified bankruptcy regime meant for small businesses to a broader range of companies, a customized bankruptcy regime for the real estate sector, quicker bankruptcy admissions in tribunals and a new challenge mechanism for investors bidding for distressed assets.