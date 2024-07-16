Govt working to better predict weather and climate events, control rains
Summary
- With the country increasingly reeling under the effects of extreme weather events, the ministry of earth sciences is working on a plan to improve its weather and climate forecasting abilities, along with developing capacities to control some events, like rain, when needed.
With extreme weather events affecting India's topography more frequently across the length and breadth of the country, the ministry of earth sciences has decided to launch a national mission to better predict weather and climatic conditions, and even develop expertise in tempering some of them, said the ministry's Secretary, M. Ravichandran, in an interview with Mint.