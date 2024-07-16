“Another thing we are now going for is a numerical model or science-based model that provides a lot of (weather) assumptions. Because of the assumptions, we will be able to only assume maybe 80% or maximum 100%. If we can get 100%, the accuracy rate will be 80%. So, that is why we are now thinking of AI plus numerical or physics-based models. We will fuse both to catch a further 20%, or maybe 90%," the secretary said.