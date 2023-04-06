Centre formulates plans to rehabilitate coastal people hit by rising sea level: Jitendra Singh

Centre formulates plans to rehabilitate coastal people hit by rising sea level: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:03 PM IST
A total of 6907.18 km long coastline of the Indian mainland was analyzed for the period from 1990 to 2018. It noted that 33.6% of the coastline is under varying degree of erosion, 26.9% is of accreting nature and the remaining 39.5% is in a stable state
New Delhi: The Union government has formulated plans to rehabilitate people from low- lying coastal areas who may be adversely impacted due to rising sea levels in the coming decade, Union minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
