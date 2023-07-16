Centre sets stage for mining reforms

Centre sets stage for mining reforms1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The Union cabinet has approved six key amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the bill is expected to be passed during the monsoon session.
New Delhi: The government plans to ease the process of composite exploration licences, smoothen mining clearances and relax the rules for captive mining, two people aware of the development said, outlining planned reform measures.
