Centre sets stage for mining reforms

The amendment also raises and fixes mineral-wise maximum area limits for concessions. For prime minerals such as iron ore, the maximum area for prospecting licence and mining lease has been doubled to 50 sq.km and 20 sq. km respectively. This would allow private entries to get the same land area for mining as was earlier being given to government companies, and that too without the need for central approval. The centre has also decided to exclude duties and levies (ex-mine price) such as GST, export duty, royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) while calculating Average Sale Price (ASP) of minerals. This will restrict the charge of royalty over royalty and limit tax burden on companies and improve realizations for the government in mineral concession auctions.