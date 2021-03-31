The finance ministry on Wednesday announced that it would frontload its government borrowing programme for FY22 by borrowing 60% of its full year target in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year.

In her third Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced gross borrowing of ₹12.05 trillion of which finance ministry now plans to borrow ₹7.8 trillion by end September.

“In the first half of the year, we would be borrowing 7.24 trillion in the first six months which is 60.06% of the gross issuances in the year FY22. This will be in all the segments, that is, 2 years, five years, 10 years, 14 years, 30 years and 40 years securities," economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said briefing reporters.

In FY21, government borrowed a record ₹13.71 trillion, 76% more than it had budgeted for, as the coronavirus pandemic devastated economic activity shrinking government revenues in the process. However, finance ministry cancelled a central government bond auction worth ₹20,000 crore scheduled for 26 March which was to be the last of the financial year owing to better revenue receipts.

Bajaj said despite record borrowing in FY21, the yields generally remained very stable except there were some issues in the last few auctions that happened in March. “While we may have done a record borrowing, the weighted average borrowing cost is 5.79% which is the lowest since 2004-05. RBI and the finance ministry have coordinated with each other and we have been able to do this successfully," he added.

Asked whether he is concerned about the rising yields amid high inflation, Bajaj said: “I have been in touch with the RBI as usual and I am sure they would in the coming year take appropriate action in the market to ensure that the yields remain within reasonable limits. I have no reason to believe anything else."

On the second wave of coronavirus and its possible impact on expenditure, Bajaj said right now there is no such concern. “But if it comes (greater need for expenditure), we are much better prepared for it than last year when we were taken by surprise," he added.

Separately, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed by February, government has been able to spend 81.7% of total expenditure and has exhausted 76% of the fiscal deficit as per FY21 revised estimates. However, Bajaj expressed confidence that government will be able to meet revised expenditure targets when final figures come. “It may be 76% in February but in March we have pushed a lot of expenditure. So it should be closer to the revised estimate," Bajaj said.





