Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government plans to frontload 60% of its borrowing programme in H1 FY22

Government plans to frontload 60% of its borrowing programme in H1 FY22

Photo: Mint
2 min read . 08:58 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

In her third Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced gross borrowing of 12.05 trillion of which finance ministry now plans to borrow 7.8 trillion by end September

The finance ministry on Wednesday announced that it would frontload its government borrowing programme for FY22 by borrowing 60% of its full year target in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year.

The finance ministry on Wednesday announced that it would frontload its government borrowing programme for FY22 by borrowing 60% of its full year target in the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year.

In her third Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced gross borrowing of 12.05 trillion of which finance ministry now plans to borrow 7.8 trillion by end September.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In her third Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced gross borrowing of 12.05 trillion of which finance ministry now plans to borrow 7.8 trillion by end September.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“In the first half of the year, we would be borrowing 7.24 trillion in the first six months which is 60.06% of the gross issuances in the year FY22. This will be in all the segments, that is, 2 years, five years, 10 years, 14 years, 30 years and 40 years securities," economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj said briefing reporters.

In FY21, government borrowed a record 13.71 trillion, 76% more than it had budgeted for, as the coronavirus pandemic devastated economic activity shrinking government revenues in the process. However, finance ministry cancelled a central government bond auction worth 20,000 crore scheduled for 26 March which was to be the last of the financial year owing to better revenue receipts.

Bajaj said despite record borrowing in FY21, the yields generally remained very stable except there were some issues in the last few auctions that happened in March. “While we may have done a record borrowing, the weighted average borrowing cost is 5.79% which is the lowest since 2004-05. RBI and the finance ministry have coordinated with each other and we have been able to do this successfully," he added.

Asked whether he is concerned about the rising yields amid high inflation, Bajaj said: “I have been in touch with the RBI as usual and I am sure they would in the coming year take appropriate action in the market to ensure that the yields remain within reasonable limits. I have no reason to believe anything else."

On the second wave of coronavirus and its possible impact on expenditure, Bajaj said right now there is no such concern. “But if it comes (greater need for expenditure), we are much better prepared for it than last year when we were taken by surprise," he added.

Separately, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed by February, government has been able to spend 81.7% of total expenditure and has exhausted 76% of the fiscal deficit as per FY21 revised estimates. However, Bajaj expressed confidence that government will be able to meet revised expenditure targets when final figures come. “It may be 76% in February but in March we have pushed a lot of expenditure. So it should be closer to the revised estimate," Bajaj said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

10 min read . 08:59 PM IST

Mumbai logs over 5,000 Covid-19 infections, shows a dip in the number of cases

2 min read . 09:01 PM IST

PPF, other small savings schemes see big rate cuts

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST

PFC and REC cut lending rates

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.