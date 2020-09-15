Government plans to introduce law to ban cryptocurrency trading: Report

The win in court prompted an almost 450% surge in trading in just two months since March, according to TechSci Research, reviving concerns as more Indians risk savings amid job losses and an economic slowdown worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Bitcoin marketplace Paxful reported 883% growth between January to May 2020 from around $2.2 million to $22.1 million. WazirX, a Mumbai based crypto exchanger grew 400% in March 2020 and 270% in April 2020 on month-on-month basis, according to TechSci.