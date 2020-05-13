Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced further liquidity support to non-banking finance companies, housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) by way of a ₹30,000 crore liquidity scheme and a partial credit guarantee scheme of ₹45,000 crore.

These stimulus measures come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" package worth ₹20 lakh crore to kickstart the economy following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

Under the government’s special liquidity scheme, banks will be allowed to invest, through both primary and secondary market transactions, in investment grade debt papers issued by NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. These investments, to the extent of ₹30,000 crore, will be fully guaranteed by the government. “This will provide liquidity support for NBFCs, HFC, MFIs and mutual funds and create confidence in the market," Seetharaman said in her presentation.

This liquidity scheme will be in addition to the ₹50,000 crore worth funding available under the RBI’s Targeted Lending Term Repo Operations (TLTRO 2.0). Under the TLTRO 2.0 window, banks can access three-year funding from the RBI to invest in investment-grade papers of NBFCs, with at least 50% invested in small- and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs. Within this, 10% will be invested in securities issued by MFIs, 15% in securities issued by NBFCs with asset size of ₹500 crore and below, and another 25% in securities issued by NBFCs with asset size of ₹500-5,000 crore.

Incidentally, investment grade debt papers includes even securities with low credit rating but have not been considered junk.

The central bank has also provided a special liquidity facility worth ₹50,000 crore for mutual funds to ease their liquidity pressures. This facility was made available after mutual funds faced redemption pressure following the shutdown of debt schemes by Franklin Templeton.

In Wednesday's announcement, Seetharaman also said that the government will extend the partial credit guarantee scheme to cover primary market issuance of bonds by NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs with low credit rating. The idea is to provide liquidity support to even institutions with a low credit rating to enable them to continue lending to MSME units.

Currently, the PCG scheme allows public sector banks to purchase high rated pooled assets from financially sound NBFCs and HFCs. This will now be extended to cover papers with rating of AA and below, including unrated papers which will help MFIs access fresh liquidity support.

Under this scheme, the government will guarantee the first 20% of loss, resulting in total liquidity infusion worth ₹45,000 crores to the system, she said.

The government had first proposed to provide a one-time partial credit guarantee scheme to public sector banks in the 2019 budget. This covered the first loss of up to 10% for purchase of pooled assets of crisis hit NBFCs, amounting to a total of ₹1 trillion.

“Liquidity measures and partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 amounting to a total of ₹75,000 cr will infuse more money in the financial system and thereby benefit the NBFC’s in a big way. This was a much needed impetus needed to push the economy forward," said Rajosik Banerjee, Partner and Head, Financial Risk Management, KPMG in India.

In the meanwhile banks are awaiting the details of these measures. “It is still unclear what will be the criteria used by the government to provide guarantee to these companies. Also to what extent each bank will participate in the liquidity scheme," he added.

