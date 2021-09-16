Govt provides guarantee to dispose of 2 trillion bad loans in 5 years

Finance ministry in a statement said a government guarantee is needed because resolution mechanisms of this nature which deal with a backlog of NPAs typically require a backstop from government. “This imparts credibility and provides for contingency buffers. Hence, GoI Guarantee of up to ₹30,600 crore will back Security Receipts (SRs) issued by NARCL. The condition precedent for invocation of guarantee would be resolution or liquidation. The guarantee shall cover the shortfall between the face value of the SR and the actual realisation. GoI’s guarantee will also enhance liquidity of SRs as such SRs are tradable," it added.