Jan Vishwas, offshore minerals bills passed

New Delhi: Government pushed through its busy legislative agenda for the monsoon session by introducing and clearing few more bills including the Jan Vishwas and Offshore Areas Mineral Amendment Bills on Thursday.

The government initiated the legislative agenda amidst a din in both houses of Parliament which faced several adjournments during the day. Most of the bills were introduced or passed by voice vote without proper debate on its provisions.

The Jan Vishwas Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, which was moved by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, proposes to decriminalize minor offences by amending 183 provisions across 42 Acts administered by 19 ministries pertaining to various sectors including agriculture, food, postal service, railways and information technology among others.

The 108-page Jan Bill, 2022 covers the Boilers Act, The Aadhar Act, 2016, the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, The Collection of Statistics Act, The Government Securities Act, 2006, and The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, among others.

The bill was cleared by the lower house by voice vote. The Jan Vishwas Bill was introduced by Goyal in the upper house in December and then referred to a joint committee of Parliament.

The 2023 bill has incorporated a few suggestions from the committee. The panel had also desired the states and Union territories to have a legislation like Jan Vishwas to promote ease of doing business and living.

The bill also provides for reducing the compliance burden on individuals and businesses. The objective is to promote ease of doing business and reduce the backlog of court cases. Several provisions criminalising offences are antiquated and not relevant in present circumstances. These are being removed from the statute while penalty structure is getting rationalised. The provisions of the bill will have retrospective effect and help in easing burden of cases with courts.

Besides decriminalization of minor offences, the Bill envisages the rationalization of monetary penalties. It proposes a 10% increase in the minimum amount of fine and penalty levied, after every three years of enactment of the Act.

Coal and mines minister later introduced the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha.

The amendment bill aims to improve transparency in the allocation of minerals from the country’s off shore basins, with a provision for granting production lease only through auction and keeping a reservation for government entities and PSUs.

This is the first time the government is opening up the country’s vast mineral-bearing offshore areas. Extraction of minerals from these areas will also serve India’s strategic interests and give it a stronger hold in its territorial waters that otherwise also sees constant threat of ingression by neighbouring countries.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) estimates 79 million tonnes of heavy minerals. As India aims to become a high-growth economy, it needs to harness its maritime resources to its optimal capacity.

Through reconnaissance survey, GSI has been able to delineate preliminary resources for heavy minerals in the inner-shelf and mid-shelf regions off Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

India has a unique maritime location. Its 7,517-km coastline is home to nine coastal states, four Union territories and 1,382 islands.

India’s exclusive economic zone of over two million square kilometres holds significant recoverable resources of crude oil and natural gas, construction sand, heavy minerals, lime mud, poly-metallic nodules and crust.

To ensure the availability of funds for exploration, mitigation of adverse impact of offshore mining, disaster management and research, a provision has been made in the Bill for setting up a non-lapsable Offshore Areas Mineral Trust which will maintain a fund under the Public Account of India. This will be made up of an additional levy.

In yet another legislative exercise, the government also passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023, in Rajya Sabha. The bill proposes jail term for piracy, overhauls age-based certification provided by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and provide consistency in categorising films and material across platforms. The Bill includes a provision for the creation of additional certificate categories based on age and separate or second certificate for television or any other media.