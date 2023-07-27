Jan Vishwas, offshore minerals bills passed

Jan Vishwas, offshore minerals bills passed1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
The 108-page Jan Bill, 2022 covers the Boilers Act, The Aadhar Act, 2016, the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, The Collection of Statistics Act, The Government Securities Act, 2006, and The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, among others.
New Delhi: Government pushed through its busy legislative agenda for the monsoon session by introducing and clearing few more bills including the Jan Vishwas and Offshore Areas Mineral Amendment Bills on Thursday.
