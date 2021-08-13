NEW DELHI: The government on Friday eased caps on airfares and allowed airlines to sell up to 72.5% seats of their pre covid-19 capacity on domestic flights, up from 65% earlier.

For short-haul flights with a duration of less than 40 minutes, the minimum fares have been raised to Rs2,900 from Rs2,600 The maximum fare that an airline can charge in these routes has been increased to ₹8,800 from ₹7,800, the civil aviation ministry said in a circular.

There are six other bands with separate minimum or maximum fares.

View Full Image Revised air fares.

"The minimum and maximum fare chargeable shall continue to be rolled over for the 30 days cycle," the ministry said in the statement.

The caps were introduced to prevent price gouging by airlines during a crisis, while also preventing them from undercutting each other amid a slump in travel demand.

The government's decision to ease capacity cap and raise fares comes at a time when domestic air traffic has been witnessing significant recovery due to a steady fall in active coronavirus infections, promotions rolled out by airlines and easing of mobility curbs by various states.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 227,000 in the week ended 7 August from 165,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a recent report.

The average number of departures rose to 1,937 during the week from 1,730 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure rose to 117 from 90 a week ago.

Many airlines are, however, unhappy with the government's decision to regulate fares, which was supposed to be a temporary measure implemented in May 2020.

"The MoCA has also allowed an increase of 10-13% on the minimum and maximum air-fare bands, with effect from August 12, 2021. Additionally, these fare caps are applicable for tickets booked for travel in the next 30 days of the date of booking. Any booking done for travel outside the 30-day window from the date of booking is not controlled by fare bands," said Kinjal Shah, Vice President & Co-Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA Limited.

"This increase will allow airlines to partly offset the impact of increased aviation turbine fuel prices, thereby cushioning some impact on their losses. In ICRA’s view, the price increase may not materially impact the passenger traffic demand as in the current scenario, the travel is limited to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various state-wide restrictions and the spread of the infections," Shah added.

Many have been lobbying with the government to remove fare and capacity caps stating that increasing fares will hurt passenger traffic, and could lead to wider losses.

India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to increase 52% during the current fiscal, while international passenger traffic is expected to rise 60%, though overall passenger traffic is expected to remain well below figures registered during FY20, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in its recently released India Aviation Outlook FY22 presentation.

"In FY22, the metro-metro network (airline network between two metropolitans) is likely to rebound to 53.7%, (while) metro to non-metro by 80% and non-metro to non-metro 70% of pre-covid levels," Capa said in the presentation.

"International flights are expected to continue under air bubble agreements in FY22, with air traffic recovering to 47.8% of pre-covid (levels) by March 2022," it added.

