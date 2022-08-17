Government raises monetary threshold for arrest, prosecution for smuggling

The Centre has been taking steps to reduce litigation and to streamline penalty provisions. These include raising monetary threshold for filing appeals by the department from time to time and offering schemes for one time settlement of disputes
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday issued orders raising the monetary threshold for arrest and prosecution for smuggling as part of efforts to streamline penal provisions.
Two separate orders from CBIC showed that the monetary threshold for prosecution and arrest for smuggling has been increased to ₹5 million from ₹2 million. In the case of commercial fraud, the threshold has been to ₹20 million raised from ₹10 million.
While the Customs Act does not specify any value limits for exercising the powers of arrest, it is clarified that arrest in respect of an offence should be made only in exceptional situations, one of the orders said. It said that such exceptional situations may include cases of unauthorised importation in baggage or cases under transfer of residence rules, where the market value of the goods smuggled involved is ₹5 million or more, said the order.
Instances of commercial fraud where the new threshold of ₹20 million will apply to include mis-declaration in description of goods or concealment of goods aimed at importing restricted or prohibited items. These instances also include attempt at duty evasion and fraudulent use of duty drawback. They also cover cases where an instrument from any authority has been obtained by fraud, collusion, willful misstatement or suppression of facts.
The enhanced monetary threshold in the orders, however, does not apply in the case of smuggling of fake Indian currency notes, arms, ammunitions and explosives, antiques, art treasures, wild life items and endangered species of flora and fauna. In such cases, arrest, if required, on the basis of facts and circumstances of the case, may be considered irrespective of value of goods involved, the order said.
“In an effective justice system, prosecution and arrest should be initiated only in situations involving substantial duty evasion. Pursuant to the revised monetary limits prescribed by the government, going forward, while the civil proceedings would continue for duty, interest and penalty recovery; prosecution and arrest would be initiated in cases where the financial severity is high," explained Abhishek Jain, partner, indirect tax at KPMG in India.
By these circulars, CBIC has not only increased the threshold monetary limit for arrest, prosecution and bail but has also provided more illustrative list of scenarios where offences can lead to arrest, said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner at EY. “This move will help in reducing litigation and bringing in more clarity for both importer and the customs department," said Agarwal.
The Centre has been taking steps to reduce litigation and to streamline penalty provisions. These include raising monetary threshold for filing appeals by the department from time to time and offering schemes for one time settlement of disputes.
