Government raises natural gas prices to $8.60/mmBtu

NEW DELHI :The ministry of petroleum and natural gas has raised the price of natural gas for September to $8.60 per mmBtu (metric million British thermal unit), up from $7.85 in August.

However, the price for gas from ONGC’s and OIL’s nomination gas fields is unchanged capped at $6.5 per mmBtu .

"The price of domestic natural gas for the 1 -30 September period is notified at $8.60 per mmBtu on gross calorific value basis," according to the notification dated 31 August.

Since April, domestic natural gas prices have been linked to the India crude oil basket and are adjusted monthly.

Nomination fields are areas the government granted to state-run ONGC and Oil India before 1999, when auctions became the basis for awarding oil and gas blocks. Gas from these fields is capped at $6.5 an mmBtu . Given that majority of the country’s gas production comes from these legacy or nomination fields, consumers are not likely to be affected by the latest price increase.

Considering that the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, the largest consumer of natural gas, including piped natural gas, and compressed natural gas), receives top priority in gas procurement from nominated fields, this price increase could have an impact on sectors such as fertilizers and gas-based power plants.

This hike is due to a rise in global crude oil prices following supply concerns. At the time of writing, November Brent contract closed at $87.86 per barrel, up 1.19% from its previous close.

The average price of Indian crude basket, which serves as the basis for natural gas prices, rose 7.54% in August, reaching $86.43 a barrel. “Recessionary concerns, sluggish recovery in China and OPEC+ output cut may keep prices elevated," said Prashant Vashisht, vice-president, corporate ratings, ICRA.

With stimulus measures to boost Chinese economy and anticipated demand for heating requirements during the upcoming winters, crude prices may remain in the range of $80-90 per barrel, he said.

With oil prices likely to remain elevated, domestic gas prices too may move in tandem going forward.

The new gas pricing norms were approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) in April, paving the way for linking domestic natural gas prices in India to global crude prices. Under the approved guidelines, the price of natural gas is calculated at 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.

The Cabinet also approved a floor price of $4 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) and a ceiling of $6.50 per mmBtu under the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas pricing.

According to the government, the new pricing policy is aimed at expanding the consumption of natural gas and achieving the government’s target to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix in India from the current 6.5% to 15% by 2030.

The new pricing policy came in the backdrop of high international gas prices. Previously, domestic gas prices was determined based on the domestic gas pricing guidelines approved by the government in 2014. The 2014 pricing guidelines provided for the setting of domestic gas prices for a six-month period based on the volume-weighted prices prevailing at four gas trading hubs - Henry Hub, Albena, National Balancing Point (UK), and Russia for a period of 12 months and a time lag of a quarter.

Shares of ONGC and Oil India surged in the range of 4% to 6% during the intra-day trade post the price rise. ONGC shares on the BSE rose as high as 5.96%. It, closed at ₹181.65, higher by 4.25% from its previous close. Oil India shares, although had soared 4.11% during the session, ended 0.27% lower at ₹272.45 on the BSE.