Government ramps up efforts to resume Mozambique gas ops1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Three state-run companies hold a total of 30% stake in the project. ONGC Videsh holds 16%, while BPRL Ventures Mozambique BV, a subsidiary of BPCL, and Oil India Ltd hold 10% and 4% respectively.
New Delhi: India is ramping up efforts to resume operations at a gas project in a terrorist-affected province of Mozambique where an ONGC Videsh-led Indian consortium has a 30% stake.
