Government reaches out to non-state players for Covid relief work

NEW DELHI : The government on Monday urged 100,000 civil society organisations to support the administration in delivering public health services and in fighting vaccine hesitancy and the social stigma of the coronavirus infected.

A panel of officials led by NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant reached out to these organisations to aid the administration’s efforts at district, panchayat and residential areas, said an official statement.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Authority, ministries of home and external affairs, cabinet secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office were present at the meeting, the statement said.

With over 2.8 million active cases, India has become a hotspot for coronavirus infections and public and private health care facilities are battling shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies in many places. Over 2800 coronavirus deaths have been officially reported since Sunday. The pressure on health facilities and the urgency to contain the pandemic have prompted the administration to leverage civil society bodies to assist in the efforts.

The panel appealed to these organisations to complement the administration’s work in making people aware of various schemes of the government including the ‘one nation one card" scheme in accessing subsidised food grains. They are also urged to support distribution of personal protection gear to community workers and volunteers.

Supporting state governments and district administration in the routine delivery of public health services is another area where help of civil society organisations has been sought. They are also expected to help the local administration in identifying hotspots and in giving care to the elderly and those with disabilities.

To tackle the current crisis caused by a devastating second wave of infections, the government has temporarily withdrawn import duty on oxygen, related equipment and on Covid vaccines and has decided to resume a free food programme for the next two months.

Amitabh Kant is leading one of the six empowered groups dealing with the management of the pandemic and is coordinating with the private sector and non-government and international organisations.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.