Government relaxes customs procedure for oxygen related medical devices

NEW DELHI : The government has allowed faster customs clearance for oxygen related medical devices necessary for critical covid-19 patients for a period of three months to meet the rising demand due to the escalating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, there was a legal requirement to do labelling before the goods are cleared by the customs authority at the port of entry. Now for speedy clearance of these goods, the labelling has been allowed to be done post customs clearance, but before retail sale.

The medical devices that will benefit include nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, oxygen canister, oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders, oxygen generators, ventilators, and helmets for use with non-invasive ventilators.

"The government has allowed the flexibility of labelling the imported covid related essential goods post customs clearance but before sale. This is a welcome measure and should certainly help in expeditious clearance of these life saving equipment," said Abhishek Jain, tax Partner at EY India.

Trade and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said this will help fulfil demand of medical devices required for covid-19.

The government’s move may also help in faster clearance of medical aid that many western countries have started sending to India to help fight the acute shortage of oxygen related medical devices for the coronavirus patients. Over the past few days, the US, UK, France, Germany, Kuwait and Russia have pledged support to India as it battles a ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections that has overwhelmed the country’s health infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sanctioned the procurement of 100,000 portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund.

The finance ministry had earlier waived permissions required from any government departments for customs clearance of covid-related relief material imported by the Indian Red Cross Society. The government last week waived customs duty on the import of covid vaccines as well as medical-grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battles its worst health crisis with a tsunami of infections setting a new world record for cases. Government has also waived customs duty on imported remdesivir injections and the drug's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to boost supplies.

