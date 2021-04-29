Government relaxes customs procedure for oxygen related medical devices

The government’s move may also help in faster clearance of medical aid that many western countries have started sending to India to help fight the acute shortage of oxygen related medical devices for the coronavirus patients. Over the past few days, the US, UK, France, Germany, Kuwait and Russia have pledged support to India as it battles a ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections that has overwhelmed the country’s health infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sanctioned the procurement of 100,000 portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund.