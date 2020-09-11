Government reviews AMRUT projects in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab

Chandigarh has completed all its projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urbanization Transformation (AMRUT). Haryana has completed 63 such projects, while Punjab has taken up 185 of these projects, according to a government statement issued Thursday. Chandigarh is ranked second in the national rankings of the scheme, and Haryana and Punjab rank 12 and 26 respectively.

AMRUT is one of the three flagship schemes of the National Democratic Alliance government and is aimed at urban development. The timeline of the mission has been extended till March 2021. On Thursday, Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs held a review meeting with the officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to check the progress made.

AMRUT is one of the three flagship schemes of the National Democratic Alliance government and is aimed at urban development. The timeline of the mission has been extended till March 2021. On Thursday, Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs held a review meeting with the officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to check the progress made.

A statement issued following the meeting reads, “Chandigarh has awarded contracts for all 12 projects (100%) of the approved SAAP (state annual action plan) of Rs57 crore. In Punjab, against a SAAP size of Rs2,767 crore, 185 projects have been taken up and contracts have been awarded for projects costing Rs2,132 crore."

In Haryana, 136 projects have been taken up by the government. “Sixty-three projects costing Rs693 crore have been completed and 73 projects worth Rs1,875 crore are under implementation. The total approved SAAP was Rs2,566 crore for Haryana," according to the statement.

Under the scheme, Haryana has provided 222,000 sewer connections, Punjab has given 175,000 new connections while Chandigarh has provided 20,000 new connections.

AMRUT was launched in 2015 to cover 500 cities across the country to develop basic infrastructure.

